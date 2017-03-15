Durban dumped as 2022 Games host

The decision to take away the 2022 Commonwealth Games from Durban is a right one, says Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Oceania regional vice president Hugh Graham.

However, the Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee president also said they were disappointed in this decision as they now have to look for an alternative host of the 2022 Games.

The decision to take the games away from Durban, South Africa, came after the city failed to meet the criteria set by the federation.

CGF president Louise Martine said the detailed review had concluded that there was a significant departure from the undertakings provided in Durban’s bid and as a result a number of key obligations and commitments in areas such as governance, venues, funding and risk management/assurance have not been met under the revised proposition.

Graham told CI News that after receiving the detailed report the board, which also included him, was left with no choice but to advise Durban, the South African Government and the South African Commonwealth Games Association that they needed to start the process to look for an alternative host for the Games.

“I know that this will come as a huge disappointment, not only for South Africa but for the African continent since the Commonwealth Games has never been hosted in the African region,” Graham said.

“Since this matter has been leaked to the media in South Africa, a couple of United Kingdom cities have indicated a willingness to be considered to host the 2022 Games.

“In addition, the Australian Commonwealth Games Association has also indicated that they may be interested as well.”

Durban was awarded the 2022 Commonwealth Games in September, 2015 and was due to be the first African city to host the event, which was first held in 1930.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years and feature athletes from more than 50 countries, mostly former British colonies, including the Cook Islands.

The upcoming Commonwealth Games will be held on the Gold Coast, Australia, next year.