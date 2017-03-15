McDonald wins women’s triathlon

The 12th Bank of South Pacifi c Women’s Triathlon winner Lucy McDonald is fl anked by Harriet Browning on her right and Alyce Edwards on left. 17031411

The 12th Bank of South Pacific Women’s Triathlon was held at the Tikioki Triathlon Site under sweltering conditions last Saturday.

The event had a veritable United Nations field containing local entrants originating from six countries competing in the 400 metre swim, 16 kilometre cycle and 4km run.

For the first time in years, the race was wide open with a number of athletes competing in one of the closest races.

The Women’s Triathlon was eventually won by Lucy McDonald in a time of 59 minutes and 2 seconds, followed by Harriet Browning in 1 hour 26 mins, who was closely followed by Alyce Edwards in third place in 1 hour 35 mins.

It was a popular breakthrough win for McDonald who has been plagued with injuries in recent years.

First out of the swim was recent arrival Browning in a fast 6 minutes 41 seconds followed by Shannon Saunders in 6 minutes 58 seconds and then Anna Staples at 7 minutes 17 seconds.

The cycle leg proved to be the decisive leg of the race with McDonald making up for lost time in the swim with a blistering time of 29 minutes 37 seconds. Similarly, Alyce Edwards made up for lost ground in the swim to record the second fastest cycle of the day of 30 minutes 32 seconds, followed by Adrianna Skurosz in 32 minutes 32 seconds.

McDonald was first off the bike and took a handy lead which she never relinquished as she ran strongly to win the race.

However there was a real battle behind her with Edwards moving into second place with strong runners Browning and Skurosz in hot pursuit.

Browning came off a poor cycle in sixth position and ran through the field with the fastest time of the day of 18 minutes 8 seconds to finish second, with an unwell Edwards finishing only 11 seconds behind her.

The fast finishing Skurosz ran into fourth place with the second fastest time of the day of 20 minutes 16 seconds with Helen Phillips finishing fifth.

The race sets up an interesting rematch for the leading athletes in the Tinman Triathlon to be held over a longer distance on April 15.

The teams race was won by team Tumeke (Anna Staples and Renee Clayton) followed by team Try a Little (Deb Striech/Kirsty Prasad/Rose Webb) and team 1+1=3 (Anita Hawkins/Katheryn Piesse/Anita) in third.

Cook Islands Triathlon Association Inc (CITAI) thanks all the volunteers out with the water on the roads to help run the race.

It also acknowledge the support from sponsors Bank of South Pacific, CITC Pharmacy and Alberto’s Restaurant.

- CITAI