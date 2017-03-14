Rutaki children help Just Play turn 6

Just Play project manager Michelle Paiti (right) with the children who won the prizes in the colouring competition. 17031206

A big turnout of children showed up to the Rutaki School field to celebrate Just Play’s sixth year anniversary on Tuesday.

In typical village festival-fashion more than 80 children participated in several sporting activities including cricket, badminton, football, and rugby.

They also listened to some key messages delivered by the Ministry of Health surrounding healthy lifestyles and wellbeing.

Following the activities, the children were surprised with a visit from Just Play’s mascot Pasif-ika who quickly gained popular attention before they all blew out six candles on a nicely decorated Just Play themed cake that they got to enjoy with a side of healthy delicious treats afterwards.

But that wasn’t the only fun they had. Prior to the festival, students from Rutaki and other neighbouring schools around the district participated in a colouring competition to celebrate the sixth year commemoration.

“We wanted the birthday to be all about the community and giving back to our children,” said project manager, Michelle Paiti.

“Given we were going to be in Rutaki this month we sent out colouring entries to schools around this area to participate.

“The response was remarkable and with the great turnout we received I think it was a birthday worth celebrating.”

The winners of the colouring competition were announced on Thursday following the festival last week.

Paiti would like to acknowledge the support received from its local partners and sports codes, volunteers and parents of the children who attended the festival for making the event last week a successful one.

Just Play is a sport for development programme funded by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF.

- CIFA Media

Winners

Grade 1/Age 5 – 1st Place: Ngatokotoru Aerepo (Apii Arorangi), Runners Up: Joshua Kaimarama (Apii Arorangi), Rohan Vano (Apii Arorangi); Grade 2/Age 6 – 1st Place: Talitha Tapurau (Apii Arorangi), Runners Up: Mere Ellison (Apii Rutaki), PJ Matau (Apii Arorangi); Grade 3/Age 7 – 1st Place: Lana Toa (Apii Arorangi), Runners Up: Lahaina Henry (Apii Arorangi), Teamoana Metuakore (Papaaroa School); Grade 3/Age 8 – 1st Place: Azaliyah Wichman (Apii Rutaki), Runners up: Joaquinn Toleafoa (Papaaroa School), Carl Alo (Apii Rutaki); Grade 4/Age 9 – 1st Place: Tearoa Tekeu (Papaaroa School), Runners Up: Paulo Wichman (Apii Rutaki), Isaia Lania Poasa (Apii Rutaki); Grade 5/Age 10 – 1st Place: Selwyn Short (Papaaroa School), Runners Up: Samuela Taufahina (Apii Rutaki), Jennifer Short (Papaaroa School).