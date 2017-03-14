Membership celebrations for CISNOC

CISNOC staff and national federation executives celebrated 30 years of its membership with the IOC yesterday. 17031318

Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee yesterday celebrated a milestone, marking 30 years of its membership with the International Olympic Committee.

The event was attended by CISNOC staff and administrators from the various national federations who are affiliated with the national sporting body.

CISNOC secretary general Robert Graham said they became a member of IOC in 1987 when the then president, the late Juan Samaranch, visited the Cook Islands.

“We took part in our first Olympic Games in 1988 and have been at the Olympics ever since then,” Graham said.

“It’s a milestone for us. Fewer than half a dozen countries in the region have been with the IOC for 30 years or close to 30 years.

“Apart from Australia and New Zealand which have been there for a long while, we have Fiji, PNG, Samoa and Tonga who have been affiliated with the IOC for 30 or more years. We may have been there before Samoa and Tonga.”

Graham said the membership with IOC had brought them financial and technical support to help with the development of sports in the country.

He said the funding over the years have also increased allowing them to send better prepared athletes to international events.

“In Rio Olympics last year, we took our biggest ever team of nine to the games. Five of these athletes qualified on merit. These are the things the IOC wants to see, they want to see there is benefit from the funding.”

Meanwhile CISNOC yesterday also marked the Commonwealth Day and the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

The official launch which was done in England yesterday was attended by CISNOC president Hugh Graham, who is also the vice president of Oceania region in the Commonwealth Games Federation board.

The Queen in an official Commonwealth Day message said a baton would set out from Buckingham Palace and begin a long and extraordinary journey.

“Over the next 12 months, the baton will visit people living in the nations and territories of our Commonwealth family in every continent and ocean,” she said.

“Carried on its way by thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds, by the time it reaches its final destination, the Queen’s Baton will have brought together through its route and symbolism, almost 2.5 billion people who share the special connection of being Commonwealth citizens.

“Contained within the baton will be a written message that will be opened and read at the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year.”

The Queen’s Baton will be in the Cook Islands from November 11 to 15.