CISNOC refutes claims as basketball holds AGM

Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee has refuted claims that it deliberately failed to recognise the achievement of Cook Islands Basketball in its press statement regarding this week’s National Sports Awards.

Stephen Lyon, who is the Cook Islands Basketball Federation president, in a letter to this newspaper last week, also said the high achieving national women’s basketball (3x3) team and “basketball in general, receives no support and little recognition from the National Olympic Committee”.

CISNOC secretary general Robert Graham said the Cook Islands Basketball needed to “get their house in order” to qualify for any support from the national sporting body.

He said Lyon’s letter on Friday’s CI News failed to mention that Cook Islands Basketball was not in good standing with CISNOC, due to the fact reports had not been submitted from the federation.

“Also when they came in to ask for funding, it was for an event happening within three months, where’s the planning in that,” Graham questioned.

“We at CISNOC have planned programmes. We go out to the national federations requesting their plans and funding requests for the year, but for them it is always last minute.

“Lack and failure of administration from the executives of Cook Islands Basketball has been their downfall. We have tried over and over to assist, allowing extra time for them to be able to file reports and documentation, and still nothing has happened.”

Graham said there were a couple of other national federations which needed to sort their reports before the upcoming CISNOC AGM.

Cook Islands Basketball Federation in a statement yesterday said basketball 2017 and beyond would begin to move forward tonight with their annual general meeting (AGM) at the CISNOC office.

The meeting, it said, would seek to improve the delivery of the sport by addressing some shortcomings of the previous constitution and bringing it more in line with a pragmatic and user-friendly governance document to enable more basketball opportunities for all Cook Islanders.

“The current executive have been more than pleased with the progress it has made to date, however, believe that with a bit of fine tuning of the constitution, a more collaborative and practical effort can enable some much needed change for the world’s second most popular sport here in the Cook Islands,” the statement added.

Recent achievement of the sport includes Cook Islands women’s success at the World 3x3 Championship and the men’s efforts at the Oceania Regional 3x3 tournament.

Cook Islands Basketball said these achievements have given some inspirational motivation for aspiring junior basketballers.

“This will be part of the discussion at the AGM whereby we utilise successes like these to attract more critical mass to the sport.

“The vision of growing and developing the sport will still see that while the pinnacle of national representation is the ultimate goal, this is greatly underpinned by the development of grassroots basketball.

“With this in mind, the current executive hopes that this will continue to have the same bearing on in-coming office bearers. The Hoop a School goal, which has been projected for Cook Islands Schools, should provide a good challenge for the new executive.”

If there are any basketball enthusiasts wanting to be part of this exciting venture, they are invited to be part of the AGM starting at 6pm.