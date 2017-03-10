ShuttleTime for youngsters

Araura College students are elated to receive their new ShuttleTime Schools badminton equipment. 17030907/Supplied

The Cook Islands Badminton Association has begun its free badminton classes for younger players up to Year Six.

This is part of their ShuttleTime after-school programme which is being held twice a week – Mondays at Papaaroa Hall from 3.30pm to 4.30pm and Fridays at Princess Anne Hall from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Cook Islands Badminton Association president Thomas Ngauru is calling on the parents to help their children take advantage of these free badminton sessions.

“So if your children have time in the afternoon and would like to have some fun, just bring them along and give badminton a go,” Ngauru said.

For the adults, social evening games have already started and are being held at the Princess Anne Hall on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6pm.

“Simply text 75215 if you’re interested or turn up with your $2 entry fee and plenty of energy.”

Ngauru said 2017 would be another exciting year for badminton with plans already in the pipeline to take ShuttleTime to the outer islands beginning with Aitutaki.

“Araura College has already received ShuttleTime equipment to get the shuttle flying with preparations being made to get courts marked,” he said.

Ngauru visited the island last month to meet with Araura College principal Tracy Spiers for a brief ShuttleTime, providing lesson plans and videos for a tentative kick off of the programme in May.

This is to coincide with the college programme on Rarotonga which leads up into the third Inter-College Tournament to be held on Friday, June 30 at the Bluesky Sports Arena.

“If you have any queries on the above, please contact our newly-appointed CIBA admin officer Hebrew Tom on 75215 email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .”

- Rashneel Kumar