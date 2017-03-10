Big night ahead at sports awards

FOURTEEN awards will be presented at next week’s Cook Islands National Sports Awards at the Edgewater Resort and Spa Resort in Arorangi.

Apart from the main 2016 Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year awards, CISNOC will also present the 2016 Fair Play Award, 2016 Sports Achievement of the Year, 2016 IOC/CISNOC Personality Award, 2016 Women in Sports Trophy and 2016 Sports Team of the Year.

The technical awards include the 2016 Sports Technical Official of the Year and 2016 Sports Administrator of the Year while the other major ones will be 2016 Sports Coach of the Year, 2016 Junior Sportswoman of the Year and 2016 Junior Sportsman of the Year awards.

The efforts of the outer islands administrators and athletes will also be recognised through the 2016 Best Administrated Outer Island Sports Association and 2016 Best Outer Islands Sports Achievement.

In the Best Administrated Outer Island Sports Association award, sponsored by Mr and Mrs Tina Browne, Rakahanga Sports Association will be up against Mangaia Sports Association.

Some of the major achievements of the Mangaia association include the hosting of the Mangaia Tri Series between the Mangaians in the Cook Islands, New Zealand and Australia.

The Tri Series started in 2006 and Mangaia has won the bid to host in 2018.

The Cook Islands team were overall winners for the series.

From this tournament, two of their table tennis players were selected to travel to the Gold Coast for the Oceania championships.

The Rakahanga Sports Association with its small team managed to hold 14 events in 2016 and introduced mixed beach volleyball.

The 2016 Best Outer Islands Sports Achievement sponsored by Rautea Rangatira and Blake family is the other outer island-based award to be presented.

Taua Elisa from sailing and Regina Potini of the Aitutaki Sports Association have been nominated.

Elisa had a remarkable 2016 season capped off with his participation at the Rio Olympic Games. He has won a number of regional and international medals.

Potini is the secretary for the Aitutaki Sports Association.

As part of his volunteer services to the people of Aitutaki and the Pa Enua, Potini has a wealth of experience in strategic management, sports administration, culture and the creative industries.

The National Sports Awards which will have Dame Valerie Adams as the guest speaker will be held on Sunday next week.