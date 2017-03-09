Trio likely to battle it out for title

Cook Islands Triathlon Association will be holding the women’s triathlon event this Saturday in Titikaveka. 17030823

A new winner is expected to be crowned in the women’s triathlon competition this weekend in Titikaveka.

When last year’s winner Vanessa Woodger (aka Nemo) departed for greener pastures, and last year’s runner up Maya Baudinet missing in action of late, organisers are hoping to unveil a new winner at the tri site at Akapuao on Saturday.

Most consistent in recent weeks have been Alyce and Lucy, with newcomer Harriet showing great speed in the swim and run, and disguising her cycle time last week by using a mountain bike.

The smart money is on these three for the podium, but in what order, remains to be seen.

As usual in these events, the unexpected can happen, and there could well be someone else in the top three.

In the team section, “The Two if Us” which had Kelly and Lotu won the title last year.

However, there is no indication of what teams have been formed so far, and interested triathletes are requested to team up with someone that can swim, cycle and run ahead of Saturday’s event.

The event consisting of a 400 metres swim, 16km cycle and 4km run will start with registration from 1pm to 1.40pm followed by race briefing at 1.45pm, drugs and gender testing at 1.50pm before the competition starts at 2pm.

The race record of 51 minutes 14 seconds was set by Woodger in individual division in 2009, while “Blonde Ambition” from 2008 hold the team record of 54 min 26 sec.

Conditions on the day can well dictate times.

Both individual competitors (completing all three disciplines) and teams that comprise of two or three members are welcome.

- CITA