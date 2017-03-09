PJ’s still unbeaten in beach handball

PJ’s continue their winning run in the Edgewater Resort and Spa Mix Beach Handball Competition following another win on Tuesday.

The side defeated previously unbeaten Jzuu 26-13 in round three competition at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

The match was a close affair and saw the PJ’s lead 12-7 in the opening spell before putting on a dominant form in the second half to win 26-13.

Handball Cook Islands executive Wayne Robati said PJ’s showed a lot more composure in the second half, not wasting the opportunity to score to extend their lead and eventually win the match.

The win sees the side taking lead followed by Jzuu which now has two wins and a loss from three matches.

In the other match, Minions defeated Edge 36-15. The side led 16-10 in a closely contested opening spell before scoring 20 more points to win the match.

Despite the loss, the organisers commended Edge which showcased new players led by Fiya Matenga, coming up against a more experienced team Minions.

In the final match of the round, Rarotours and Legends put up a great fight that had to be decided in a shootout.

Rarotours won the first half 18-12 before Legends bounced back to claim the second half 21-13. The Legends then went on to win the shootout 4-1.

Robati said they managed to witness some exciting and close games this week with a lot of new players giving the beach style of handball a go.

“Again we would like to make a shout out to all those young men and woman born January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2002. We need you to come and play in our competition so you can be selected for our Under-17 Oceania Qualifications tournament,” he said. “This beach handball competition is the Oceania Continent Handball Federation’s qualifiers for World Championships where the top two seed from both the men’s and women’s competition will represent Oceania at the World Champions to be held in June/July in Mauritius in 2017.

“Whoever ranks the best for the Oceania teams will then qualify for Oceania’s spot at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in September, 2018.”

Those interested in playing can contact Wayne Robati Jr or Makiroa Mitchell John via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- Rashneel Kumar

Fixtures: 5pm Minions-Rarotours, 5.30pm Game 2: Legends-Jzuu, 6.30pm Edge-PJ’s.