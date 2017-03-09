Cool prizes for bumper start to the golf season

Kristopher Williamson tees off during the Steinlager Open competition at the Rarotonga Golf Club last year. He is among the frontrunners for this year’s title. 17030820

Rarotonga golfers are set for a bumper start to their 2017 season with the prestigious Steinlager Open this Saturday at the Rarotonga Golf Club course in Nikao.

Sponsors Bond Liquor Store has promised some interesting prizes for the winner in the 18 hole individual stableford event.

Bond Liquor Store general manager Patricia (Trish) Barton said they have been sponsoring the tournament in conjunction with Steinlager for the past 20 years.

Steinlager has been part of the season opening golfing event for the past 33 years.

Since this year the Bond Liquor Store is celebrating its 20th birthday, Barton said they would have lots of exciting prizes at stake.

“The winning prize is a big kitchen refrigerator full of all the Lion Nathan (parent company of Steinlager) products. The second prize is a chilly bin of Lion Nathan products and third prize is a stereo and Lion Nathan products,” Barton said.

“There are 22 prizes altogether. Many thanks to Simon Wright, Lion Nathan international marketing and brand manager, for making this happen.”

Barton said their sponsorship this year was worth $10,000.

“We are very honoured to be given the opportunity by the Rarotonga Golf Club to sponsor the season opening tournament,” she said.

“It’s been a long and successful partnership and we would like to maintain this as long as they ask us to be involved.”

Rarotonga Golf Club president George George said the Steinlager Open was one of the major highlights in their annual calendar of events.

He said golfers look forward to this event because of the interesting prizes the Bond Liquor Store brings to the tournament.

“Whilst I have been president for two years, I can rightfully say, and the past presidents will surely agree with me, that the Steinlager Open has been one tournament all members of the club look forward to,” George said.

“Not only because it’s the first tournament of the new season, it’s a major event for us.

“It has grown to a point that the prizes have exceeded all the expectations. They always have brilliant prizes at stake and we are hoping for the same this year.”

George said they had over 100 golfers gracing the Nikao greens last year and expectations are of a bigger turnout this year.

“This year being the 20th year of their sponsorship, we are expecting a bigger event that’s why we tried to move some golfers early in the morning while the rest for the gun shot start at 1pm after the opening ceremony at 12 noon.”

George said one of the highlights of the opening ceremony would be the speech from sponsor Richard Barton, a prominent golfer himself, who is known for his trademark golfing jokes.

“It’s very rare to have a sponsor who has been backing us up for the last 20 years and we would like to thank Richard, Trish and the family for their support.”

The Steinlager Open will end with a function in the evening featuring a band and kaikai followed by the prize giving.

Meanwhile defending champion Antony Will is expected to return this weekend to defend his Steinlager Open title.

He managed 40 points to finish ahead of James Herman, who lost in a countback, to settle for the second prize last year.