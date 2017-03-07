Badminton to send team to AIMS Games in NZ

Students from Nukuture that took part in the AIMS Games last year. 17030619

Cook Islands Badminton Association has confirmed it will send another team of junior badminton players to this year’s AIMS Games International Sporting Championships in Tauranga, New Zealand.

CIBA president Thomas Ngauru said they would be sending a team to the event in September with the assistance of Oceania Badminton.

He said they were looking for Year 7 or 8 Students turning 13 years old this year or younger to trial out for the national team for the next 12 weeks.

The trials will be held on Mondays at Papaaroa Hall and on Wednesday at Princess Anne Hall from 4.30pm to 6pm.

“Students must attend at least one of the classes preferably whichever is closest to them and are reminded to bring some water and a face towel. Equipment will be provided and trials are free,” Ngauru said.

The AIMS Games features more than 20 codes for intermediate students from around New Zealand, the Pacific and Australia.

Ngauru said last year over 9000 students took part in the junior ‘Mini-Olympics’ with the number expected to grow this year.