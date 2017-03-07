Host wins corporate oe vaka race

Host Vaiana’s 21.3 Strokers won the Oe Vaka Corporate Race Day which was held on Saturday in Nikao.

The annual fundraiser event for the Cook Islands Canoeing Association brought an interesting line up of teams that took part in the exciting V12 200 metres sprints.

Sixteen teams across the sectors steaming through the lagoon throughout the day kept the participants on their toes in the half-day event.

Nauti Hatters from Nautilus cruised through their heats, the first to qualify through to the final, but Vaianas 21.3 Strokers had their own game plan in hand and punched through in the grand final in the fastest time of the day 50.85 seconds to take out the corporate paddle trophy.

Nauti Hatters finished second in 56.16s while #TeamTourism in third in 1.01.59 minutes.

Vaianas also showed their strength in the fiercely contested tug-o-war competition taking the crown over Pacific Resort’s Pak Attack.

Judges for the best dressed category had a very tough job, with a real step up in the race wear stakes, but Nauti Hatters in their rauti headwear and pareu were the winners, with Maritime’s Hulls Angels looking spectacular in their bright orange pareu, blue “what the hull” singlets and rauti hats, and bright pink #TeamTourism in third.

In the retail/service versus tourism/hospitality category races, Nauti Hatters took line honours in 52.37s with CITC Liquors JD Crew in 55.59s and BSP Show me the Money in third place.

Proceeds from the highly successful fundraising event go towards the development of oe vaka in the schools through the seven week BSP Vaka Iti schools programme and regatta.

This year 270 students are participating in the programme from Tereora, Titikaveka, Nukutere, Imanuela and Te Uki Ou here on Rarotonga, and Araura in Aitutaki.

The BSP Regatta Day is on Monday, April 10 in front of Vaiana’s in Nikao lagoon from 8am.

Meitaki maata to the sponsors of BSP Vaka Iti: BSP, Air Rarotonga, Toa Petroleum, Vaianas, CITC, Bluesky and Cook Islands Bus Transport and to all the volunteers who assisted on the day.

- Serena Hunter (CICA)