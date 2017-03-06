Huge turnout for Just Play festival

About 180 children turned up for the fi rst Just Play village festival at Victoria Park in Tupapa last week. 17030520

A successful village festival focused on the awareness of non-communicable diseases has got the ball rolling for a thriving Just Play 2017 calendar, after a great turnout on Tuesday at Victoria Park last week.

Around 180 children showed up for the event sharing in different sporting activities and learning various ways to break the NCDs cycle.

The children participated in games such as football, gymnastics, rugby, netball, cricket, athletics and badminton to see them through a whole hour, while also being exposed to key messages around the causes and preventions of our nation’s number one killer.

“That was our main theme for the day and it was about making sure these kids who showed up to the festival were enlightened on what NCDs are and how it is having an impact on our country, our families and loved ones today,” project manager Michelle Paiti said.

“We wanted to remind, if not, set them up for healthy living habits that they can take back home and start from there.”

The festival’s success meant the year is shaping out to be a positive one for Paiti, who admitted she wasn’t expecting such a big number last week.

“It has definitely set the tone for upcoming village festivals we’re going to have.

I have to admit the extreme temperature was a potential threat to us not getting the numbers, but we got it in the end and they had fun, which makes me feel we have accomplished something here.”

The next step for Just Play is to stay ahead every festival and keep awareness building as well as increasing the number of youngsters taking part.

“We had a great year last year and we hope to continue the same trend for 2017,” Paiti said.

“From here we keep reminding our programme partners why we do this and how it is benefitting the children.”

“We also keep going into the schools to re-emphasise that the programme is about giving every child the opportunity to play and have fun.”

Paiti acknowledged the support received from the local partners and sports codes, volunteers and parents of the children who attended the festival, making the event last week a successful one to start the year off.

Just Play is a sport for development programme funded by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF.

- CIFA Media