Swimmer winning plenty of medals in Australia

Cook Islands swimmer Wesley Roberts continues to create ripples in the pool following another grand performance at a state event in Australia.

The Olympian took part in the 2017 NSW Country Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Aquatic Centre last week.

He won gold medals in the men’s open 1500 metres freestyle and men’s 17 and over 100m and 400m freestyle events.

Roberts also managed a silver medal in the men’s 17 and over 200m freestyle while finishing eighth in the 200m individual medley.

Cook Islands Aquatic Federation president Romani Katoa was pleased with the youngster’s performance.

He said Roberts, who represented the Cook Islands at the Rio Olympic Games last year, has been progressing well with his performance in the pool.

The 19-year-old Roberts is using the competitions in Australia to build up for the upcoming international events.

“In the next year, I’m building towards the Commonwealth Games, with New Zealand Nationals and the World Championships in Budapest, the two major stepping stones on the road there,” the Australia-based swimmer who hails from Atiu said.

“Ultimately the big goal is Tokyo 2020 but there are many major competitions to compete in before then, that are key to gaining experience, and hopefully obtaining better results at each one.”

Roberts hit the limelight after a successful debut at the Oceania Swimming Championship in Fiji last year.

He became the first Cook Islands swimmer to win gold medals in the championship in the 1500 metres long course freestyle and the 400m long course freestyle event.

The golden feat saw him qualify for the Rio Olympics.

- Rashneel Kumar