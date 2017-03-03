Lynch joins lifters to Aussie championships

Three Cook Islands weightlifters will represent the country at the 2017 Australian Open and Australian International Weightlifting Championships in two weeks’ time.

Alongside experienced Luisa Peters and Philippa Woonton, young Manine Lynch will also represent the Cook Islands at the three-day event starting on March 17 in Melbourne.

Lynch is currently training four mornings a week at the Tumuora Crossfit in Arorangi to prepare herself for the Australian International event.

The 18-year-old who made her national debut last year will be competing as a youth lifter in the open category.

At the age of 15, Lynch began training Olympic lifting at Crossfit workouts at Tumuora Crossfit during her school holidays.

In September 2015, she won her first gold medal at her first official Olympic weightlifting event, representing her school Epsom Girls Grammar at the Olympic weightlifting New Zealand National Secondary School Championships held in Auckland.

Lynch was asked to join the New Zealand weightlifting youth team but she opted to represent her homeland of the Cook Islands.

In May last year, she made her debut for the Cook Islands at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Fiji.

Two months later, she competed in the New Zealand North Islands Championships in Mt. Maunganui, where she finished fourth with a personal best.

In August, Lynch won gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Weightlifting New Zealand National Secondary School Championships and a month later, she was presented with a high achievers sports award and a scholarship from her school, Epsom Girls Grammar School (EGGS).

She also competed in various New Zealand club competitions in Auckland while still completing her Year 13 secondary school studies.

In December, Lynch returned to live in Rarotonga, enrolling at the University of the South Pacific in the Bachelor of Commerce programme while working here part-time in the tourism industry.