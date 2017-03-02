Handball on the hunt for more players

Handball Cook Islands is calling on players born between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2002, to join their weekly beach handball competition.

The national U17 team is on the lookout for potential players to join the side for the upcoming Under 17 Oceania Qualifications tournament.

The federation is using the Edgewater Resort and Spa Mix Beach Handball Competition held on Tuesdays as a selection ground for the local based players.

Handball Cook Islands president Makiroa Mitchell-John said they needed the numbers to put formidable teams in the qualifiers.

“This beach handball competition is the Oceania Continent Handball Federation’s qualifiers for World Championships where the top two seed from both the men’s and women’s competition will represent Oceania at the World Champions to be held in June/July in Mauritius this year.”

“Whoever ranks the best from the Oceania teams will then qualify to the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in September, 2018.”

Mitchell-John said the Handball Cook Islands would like to ensure that they were well represented in both the men’s and women’s grades at the qualifying tournament to be held in Rarotonga.

“It is important that you contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. so we can ensure you are able to play in our competition and to trial for our national teams. We need 10 players each for the men’s and women’s teams.”

Teams to have confirmed their participation in the qualifiers include Australia, Kiribati, American Samoa, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and the Cook Islands.

“It is an opportunity that we will see the best in this age group represent us at the World Championships and Youth Olympics.”

Meanwhile, some interesting matches were played in the round two beach handball on Tuesday at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

Impressive in round two were Wayne Robati Jr and the lone female stopper Kura Smith, who was excellent in goalkeeping.

Rarotours shooting trio including new female players La Monga and Fariu also stood out.

“Overall it was a good afternoon .We would still love to see more players or participants and meitaki maata to all those who stopped by to watch our competition in action.”

Results

Jzuu 36 Minions 32, RaroTours 32 Edge 33, PJs 38 Legends 7

Round 3

5pm Edge-Minions, 5.30pm PJs-Jzuu, 6pm RaroTours-Legends