Tupapa Just Play festival to highlight NCD dangers

The fi rst Just Play village festival of the year will be held on Tuesday next week at Victoria Park in Tupapa. 17022418

Non-communicable diseases (NCD) will be the talk of the hour next Tuesday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm at the Just Play Village Festival in Tupapa.

The popular monthly sporting initiative will kick off the 2017 season by coinciding with NCD awareness week and will bring to light some of the important messages behind health and wellbeing as well as other key social messages like gender, inclusion, and care and protection.

Project manager Michelle Paiti is excited to support the cause noting its significance to the Cook Islands’ community.

“NCDs is our number one silent killer in the nation and I think bringing more awareness to some of the causes and effects of these diseases will be beneficial to our participants’ learning at the festival,” Paiti said.

“It is important for our children to be made aware of what NCDs are and how they can make wiser decisions relating to their health and wellbeing.”

On Tuesday, all children from ages 5 to 13 years old are being encouraged to participate in the festival, which will be held at the Victoria Park.

A few sports activities will be organised for the children to enjoy including football, gymnastics, rugby, cricket, netball, badminton and athletics with plenty of fun to be expected.

“Last year was a very positive year for us and we hope the momentum will continue throughout 2017 with the number of participants to increase,” Paiti said.

In 2016, the Just Play village festivals saw an increase of children joining in from the previous year and Paiti expects the numbers to grow again this year.

In addition to the festival, Just Play will also be participating in the NCDs Expo, which is on Wednesday, March 1 at the National Auditorium.

Just Play is a sport for development programme funded by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF.

- CIFA Media