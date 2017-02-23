Handballers start beach comp

Action from the beach handball competition at the earlier Beach Games 2017. The handball association started the Mixed Beach Handball Games on Tuesday. 17021406

Raro tours made a losing start to their campaign in the opening round of the Edgewater Resort and Spa Mixed Beach Handball Games 2017 on Tuesday.

The side that won the beach handball competition at the inaugural Beach Games a week ago lost to PJs 29-35 at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

The opening match of the competition was dominated by female players and started at a slow pace with both teams adjusting to the condition of the play.

Beach handball is much different to indoor with 10 players in a team and four playing on the court with continuous subbing.

Following some end-to-end action, PJs raced to a five-goal lead at half-time leading 17-12.

Good tactical play from their keeper, tightening up their subbing and attackers Tereapii Turepu, Eleanor Goodwin and Nanave doing a superb job in shooting, secured the win for the PJs.

Rarotours despite the loss showed glimpses of fine form especially from Shannon van Eijk, Temata and Nganga in defence.

In the second match of the round, Jzuu defeated Edge 44-32.

Tehira Winchester was the toast for the Jzuu side after slamming the goals from various angles.

“This woman is fierce and shows mercy to no one. Coming back from retirement, she is not a woman to mess with in indoor let alone beach handball,” Cook Islands Handball president Makiroa Mitchell-John said.

Young Ngatupuna Utanga was also impressive in goalkeeping.

“This young man is so unpredictable that he has a good head on him and listens to the older players, ensuring that they guide him throughout the competition,” Mitchell-John said.

“A lot of ‘teina-tuakana’ love being expressed may enable him to secure a spot on our national under 17s team for men’s.”

Season campaigner Kenji also showed his versatility as a stopper while Cruz Robati towered with some clean scores to help Jzuu win the match.

The clash between Minions and Legends went down to the wire and had to be decided in a shot out which the Minions won 9-8.

“In beach handball, if you score the most goals in each half, you win the game,” Mitchell-John said.

“Minions took out the first half 13 to Legends 12 then in the second half, Legends scored 21 to Minions’ 12.

“This meant that they were both deadlocked on one set each. Then it came down to the shootout which saw Minions scoring 9 to Legends’ 8.”

The player of the round went to Nanave Taime for mastering her 360 shot and piling on two pointers, including against the male players.

“If you still want to play, please don’t be shy and just contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or turn up every Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. We would love to see you all and can put you in a team.”

Round 2

5-5.30PM Jzuu-Minions, 5.30-6pm Rarotours-Edge, 6-6.30pm PJs-Legends.