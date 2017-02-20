Teachers boost success of Just Play

Teachers who took part in the two-day Just Play workshop with some of the students from Takitumu School. 17021766

Fifteen teachers from schools on Rarotonga have joined the Just Play programme following a facilitator’s course this week.

Project manager Michelle Paiti organised the jam-packed two-day training workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon at the CIFA Complex in Matavera.

“I was really delighted with the participation numbers we received this year and it just goes to show that schools are aware of the importance of social issues affecting our country and how Just Play is able to help address these,” Paiti said.

The course was well-received by the participants who could grasp the concepts of the programme and the importance of the four social messages (gender, health, inclusion and care and protection) fitted into the framework.

Paiti found the participants very alert, noting their enthusiasm during both theory and practical sessions.

“For most of the teachers who were new to this line of work were very positive to watch especially through their delivery of sessions out on the field,” she said.

“It was also pleasing to see them tie in the important messages with their sessions, which I thought they did exceedingly well in.”

The teachers, who will now be tasked to carry out the Just Play content at their respective schools, must complete the first 16 sessions with the option to carry onto 34 sessions provided in the guidebook.

Paiti believes it is a beneficial tool for the teachers and can assist with their daily planning structures.

“I think holistically the programme is very useful to both the teachers and their students,” she said.

“The guidebooks provide everything they need to know about delivering sessions including the key messages it is associated with and it sets them up for planning in advance.”

On the second and final day of the course, participants delivered their sessions to students of Takitumu School before they all received Just Play kits for their schools.

“I want to thank all our participants for making my job easier by fully embracing the course and the parents of Takitumu School for participation of their children in the final practical session,” Paiti said.

Paiti would like to also acknowledge Karen Tairea of the Ministry of Public Health, as well as Ruth Pokura from the gender division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who attended the course to make presentations in their specialised fields.

Just Play is a sport for development programme funded by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF.

- CIFA Media