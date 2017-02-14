Touch amends its Beach Games comp draws

Beach Touch has made some changes to its draws ahead of their competition in the 2017 Beach Games today.

The inaugural competition kicked off yesterday with the Beach Handball at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

Three sports are featuring in the 2017 Beach Games which will run through to Saturday this week.

Cook Islands Touch president Daphne Brown said they were looking forward to some exciting matches in the Beach Touch.

The touch competition will feature teams that have been playing in their weekly Bluesky-sponsored open and mixed league at Nikao Field on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Meanwhile Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) is hoping to include more teams in the Beach Games next year.

The event is part of the Kia Orana Festival organised through the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation.

CISNOC is keen to make this an annual event as a selection process for athletes and sports to attend the ANOC 2019 Beach Games which will be held in San Francisco.

CISNOC chief executive officer Robert Graham said they wanted to include other sports such as soccer, triathlon, etc., to make the Beach Games a much bigger event.

“Also through IOC and ANOC, there is a push for these games, and these games are more suited for us in the islands as we have beach surrounding us 24/7,” Graham earlier said.

There has been some talk of the inclusion of va’a at the 2019 Beach Games, so more opportunities for us.”

Fixtures

Today: Beach Touch – 5pm Team ATT-Unpredictables, 5.17pm Southcoast Babes-GAT, 5.34pm Nukz Power-007, 4.51pm Team ATT-GAT, 5.08pm Unpredictables-007,

5.25pm Southcoast Babes-Nukz Power, 5.42pm Team ATT-007.

Tomorrow: Beach Handball – 4.30pm Jzuu-Legends, 4.50pm Edge-Minions, 5.10pm PJ’s-Legends, 5.30pm Rarotours-Minions, 5.50pm Jzuu-Edge, 6.10pm PJ’s-Minions, 6.30pm Legends-Edge, 6.50pm Rarotours-Jzuu.

Thursday: Beach Touch – 4.45pm GAT-Nukz Power, 5.02pm Unpredictables-Southcoast Babes, 5.19pm Team ATT-Nukz Power, 5.36pm 007-Southcoast Babes, 5.53pm GAT-Unpredictables, 6.10pm Team ATT-Southcoast Babes, 6.27pm Nukz Power-Unpredictables, 6.44pm 007-GAT.