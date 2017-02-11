Three sports for Beach Games

Touch rugby is part of next week’s Beach Games that will be held in the Cook Islands for the fi rst time. 17021061

Three sports will feature in the inaugural Beach Games that will be held next week at the Beach Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

Beach touch and beach handball will be held from Monday to Thursday while beach volleyball will take the stage on Friday and Saturday.

The competition is part of the Kia Orana Festival organised through the Cook Islands Tourism Corporation.

But Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) is looking at making this an annual event.

CISNOC chief executive officer Robert Graham said they would be using the Beach Games as a selection process for athletes and sports to attend the ANOC 2019 Beach Games which will be held in San Francisco.

“Also through IOC and ANOC, there is a push for these games, and these games are more suited for us in the islands as we have beach surrounding us 24/7,” Graham said.

“There has been some talk of the inclusion of va’a at the 2019 Beach Games, so more opportunities for us.”

Graham said they were hoping to get more sports included in next year’s Beach Games.

Fixtures

Monday: Beach Handball – 4.30pm PJ’s-Edge, 4.50pm Minions-Jzuu, 5.10pm Legends-Rarotours, 5.30pm PJ’s-Jzuu, 5.50pm Edge-Rarotours, 6.10pm Minions-Legends, 6.30pm PJ’s-Rarotours

Tuesday: Beach Touch – 4.30pm Team ATT-Unpredictables, 4.17pm Southcoast Babes-GAT, 4.34pm Nukz Power-OO7, 4.51pm Team ATT-GAT, 5.08pm Unpredictables-OO7, 5.25pm Southcoast Babes-Nukz Power, 5.42pm Team ATT-OO7

Wednesday: Beach Handball – 4.30pm Jzuu-Legends, 4.50pm Edge-Minions, 5.10pm PJ’s-Legends, 5.30pm Rarotours-Minions, 5.50pm Jzuu-Edge, 6.10pm PJ’s-Minions, 6.30pm Legends-Edge, 6.50pm Rarotours-Jzuu

Thursday: Beach Touch – 4.30pm GAT-Nukz Power, 4.17pm Unpredictables-Southcoast Babes, 4.34pm Team ATT-Nukz Power, 4.51pm OO7-Southcoast Babes, 5.08pm GAT-Unpredictables, 5.25pm Team ATT-Southcoast Babes, 5.42pm Nukz Power-Unpredictables, 6.00pm OO7-GAT