Raro mothers in Fittest Mum comp

A Tumuora Crossfit team is off to the Fittest Mum competition in New Zealand. 17020801

Tumuora Crossfit is sending a seven-member team to compete in the Fittest Mum 2017 competition in Parakai, New Zealand, tomorrow (CI time).

The event which attracts participants from Australia and the rest of the Pacific will have Ine Sosene, Rangi Apera, Julie Wilson, Lorna Wigmore-Tauu and Janine Fiebig competing in the scaled division, Julz Westrupp in the masters division and Jamie Gotty in the RX division.

The competitors will spend the day battling it out in four to five workouts.

They are high-intensity workouts including gymnastics, weightlifting, running, rowing and more.

Gotty, who is a Fit Mum ambassador having competed last year, said the local side had been training for eight weeks to prepare themselves.

“We were lucky to be included in the Tropical Tango Throwdown over the weekend to help prepare us physically and mentally for the task ahead this weekend,” Gotty added.

“We are going to test our fitness, push our bodies when our minds say stop!

“We are going to represent our Box Tumuora Crossfit and all mothers that think they can’t, but you actually can!

“Most of all, we are going for our families to be the role models that they deserve, make everyone proud and have fun while we are doing it.”

The group thanked Bergman and Sons and the Dive Centre (Big Fish) for their support.