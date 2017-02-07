Volleyball on at Beach Games

COOK ISLANDS Volleyball Federation is set to host its newly-initiated Mixed 4 on 4 Beach Volleyball competition during the inaugural Cook Islands Beach Games later this month.

The 4 on 4 Mixed Social Beach competition was launched last year and had gained momentum in the local volleyball circuit.

The federation is keen to try the format out in the Cook Islands Beach Games.

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation president Hugh Graham is proposing a mixed 4 on 4 competition with a limit of eight teams only.

“At this stage, we are requesting teams to send to me their intention to participate, remembering that we are only looking at eight mixed 4 on 4 teams,” Graham said.

“The proposed competition format will be two pools of four teams. Each team in each pool to play each other with the top two in each pool to play off to determine winners while the bottom two in each pool to play off for placings.”

The 2017 Cook Islands Beach Games will be held from February 13 to 18.

Beach volleyball have been given February 17 and 18 to run their 4 on 4 mixed competition.

“The rules and a more detailed competition format will be sent out to those registered and confirmed teams,” Graham said.

“Trophies will be provided by CISNOC for first and second places while we look out for sponsors to assist with prizes.

“The fee to enter is $80 per mixed team.”

Apart from beach volleyball, beach handball and beach touch rugby have been confirmed for the week-long Beach Games.