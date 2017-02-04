On the start-line for men’s triathlon

AFTER pulling off a successful Corporate Triathlons Challenge, the Cook Islands Triathlon Association Inc. (CITAI) is holding a men’s triathlon competition today.

The men’s competition, which is one of the highlights in CITAI’s annual calendar of events, will be held at 2pm at the Tikioki Triathlon site.

Event co-ordinator Len Edwards said the success of the competition last year had created a challenge for them to improve the standard this year.

He added the idea of the men’s triathlon was to create something different to their normal triathlon events.

The men’s triathlon will have three events – the water, the cycle (18.82 kilometres) and 4km run.

“In the water event, we will be using SUP (Stand Up Paddle boards) – these are new to many competitors - which in itself creates a challenge,” Edwards said.

“The distance will be approximately 750 metres and dependent upon the weather there may be an obstacle course in the lagoon through which each competitor has to find his way.”

The cycle event will be a mountain bike territory, spread across the main road, back road and the bush area.

“Two water intake roads will be used – well washed out and one is quite rough, so be prepared,” Edwards warned.

“The mountain bike challenge involves some hills and water crossings – maybe some mud.”

Small part of the main road, some back road and some in between through farm lands will be used for the run event.

“The course for the SUP’s will be highlighted with marker buoys and the bike and run course will be marked with red road cones and distinctive arrows.”

Edwards said the competition was open for individuals and teams.

“The choice is to complete all three disciplines on your own or to create a team in which one person can do the water work, another the cycle and another the run,” he said.

“Kids can compete on a shorter course. Cost is $10 per person.” The volunteers on the day will be the women who will be rewarded with a women’s triathlon on March 11.

“After the men’s triathlon event a drinks Esky will be available and a sausage sizzle will also be provided.

“A specially designed carved perpetual trophy has been arranged plus a take home trophy with a difference will also be awarded to the individual winner.

“Prizes will be provided on the day for other winners.”