Classic Pairs head into knockouts

The Classic Pairs tournament will head into the knockouts tomorrow at the Rarotonga Golf Club. 17020232

THE BATTLE for the top four finish in Pool A of the Classic Pairs tournament at the Rarotonga Golf Club went down to the wire on Saturday.

The final round before the knockouts, which start this weekend, saw some intense matches in both pools but two matches in Pool A stood out last week at the Nikao golf course.

Skipa took on the title contenders Bravehearts in a battle to finish in top four of the weekly competition.

The pressure was on Skipa made up of Sonny K and Phillip “Ipa’’ Urlich after Underdogs, the side they shared the top four spot with, defeated Enoka Bishop and John “JJ’’ Jessie 6-4.

The bonus point win from Underdogs’ Moetai Taruia and Tearoa Tini was enough to secure them the top-four finish, but the race was not over yet.

In the David versus Goliath battle, Skipa teed off first with the same attitude as Underdogs – win at any cost.

The side knew a win with a bonus point would secure their spot in the top four and keep their title hopes alive.

Bravehearts led by Kris “Gunz’’ Williamson and Ali Webb were left frustrated by some early drives from Urlich.

“Gunz has been playing top golf for most of the season. He hits drives 250 metres plus, out drives most with his three wood,” competition spokesman Royle Brogan said.

“Sonny K is also known for hitting big drives and hits his seven wood longer than most.”

The match seemed to go a distance as battle raged on between the two determined teams.

Despite securing their spot in the top four, Bravehearts was not letting it go while Skipa kept the pressure on the pool leaders.

“Gunz was seen smashing every drive, not his usual swing. Sonny K’s tempo looked to be his usual but nobody knew what was happening. Their match was very quiet.”

The match eventually ended in favour of Skipa which handed the Bravehearts their second defeat of the season 6-5 on the 13th hole.

Despite the win, both Skipa and Underdogs remained tied and the competition co-ordinators had to go back to who won the match between them to determine the side that went through to the playoffs.

Skipa prevailed in the end.

In the other Pool A clash, Rakahard also managed the top four finish after a bonus point 4-3 win over Glen and Aro while Bad Boyz defeated Henry Royle Henry’s team 4-3.

In the other matches played on Saturday, Ebony and Ivory defeated Mohikans 3-2, Painkillerz overcame Vaike and Joe Daniels, Drum and Bass returned to winning ways, beating Undercover Agents 2-1 while Purple Rain managed to edge out Bee Gees 4-3. Bravehearts, Bad Boyz, Rakahard and Skipa have made it through to the qualifiers from Pool A while Purple Rain, Pain Killers, Drum n Bass and Vaike and Joe Daniels have qualified from Pool B.