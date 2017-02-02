Fitness battle one to watch

Te Rapa Titans’ Amanda Wichman will be battling it out in the Tropical Tango Throwdown with Nashi Cranmer. 17020111

AN EXCITING battle looms in the annual Tropical Tango Throwdown which kicks off this afternoon at the Tumuora Crossfit gym in Arorangi.

The annual event, which started two years ago, will be conducted by fitness guru Geoffrey Halston.

Tropical Tango Throwdown is not just any CrossFit or fitness competition, but one that is located in the tropics with both indoors and outdoors workouts. The range of possible locations is huge, ranging from the lagoon and beaches to the mountains and grass arenas.

It’s not just a competition, but a gathering of likeminded people in a community-driven event that is intense, rewarding and most of all, fun.

The three-day competition which will feature teams of two, will be held in male and female categories.

Halston said this year’s event would feature seven women’s and five men’s teams.

Seven of these teams are from overseas (New Zealand and Australia) while the rest are Rarotonga-based.

“Every year, we have different programmes to make this event interesting and exciting. When we talk about fitness, we talk about a whole range of things,” Halston said.

“I will be testing their strength, power, endurance, flexibility, stamina, cardio vascular, coordinator and accuracy plus other stuff.

“I don’t favour one over the other. I don’t make it a stamina event so all that with endurance can win it or make it strong men’s competition so all with strength do well. It’s equal across the board.”

This year’s event will also feature a jungle trail tomorrow, involving a three kilometre track to test the endurance and mental strength of participants.

Later in the afternoon there will be a workout at the gym followed by a beach workout on Saturday.

Halston said they would have a total of eight workouts in which teams would be judged over the next three days.

Defending men’s champions Venga Boys (Gordon Heather and Josh Murray) and women’s winners Jamie Gotty and Julz Westrupp are bracing for a tough battle against their local and overseas counterparts.

“We are looking forward to this year’s competition.

“This is a special event as we get an opportunity to expose ourselves to international competition,” Gotty said.