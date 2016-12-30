Badminton season ends on a high

Te Pa Tupa (right), the Under-11 girls’ singles and doubles champion for 2016 with doubles partner Chiann Naslund. 16122908

LOCAL BADMINTON players capped off a successful 2016 season with the Cook Islands National Championships last month.

The championship, which also included competition in the junior grades, saw young players compete in Under-11 and U15 divisions for the first time.

Cook Islands Badminton Association president Thomas Ngauru said the tournament held over two days at the Bluesky Sports Arena was a huge success, topping off an exciting and prosperous year.

“Badminton has been gaining popularity with over 80 players participating in both juniors and senior divisions,” Ngauru said.

“Outstanding performances in the juniors came from young Te Pa Tupa of Matavera who took out both the singles and doubles U11 titles. Then in the boys U11 division, brothers Te Pa and Noah Kelly of Nikao battled it out in the singles with Te Pa the eventual winner and 2016 champion.

“There were some talented juniors coming through.”

The tournament wrapped up with the official prize-giving and Christmas dinner at the RSA earlier this month.

“The competitive spirit did not stop on the court and everyone went to great lengths to score points in fun games prepared for the night, before sharing a few more drinks and stories from the action-packed season,” Ngauru said.

“We plan to take another junior team to the AIMS Games in 2017 and prepare for the Junior Oceania Championships.

“It has been an extremely busy year for the Cook Islands Badminton Association and we would like to thank all our players and supporters for making it a successful one.”

- Rashneel Kumar

Results

U11 Division – Girls Singles Champion: Te Pa Tupa, Runner Up: Tuaana Mitchell, Girls Doubles Champions: Te Pa Tupa and Chiann Naslund, Runner Up: Tuaana Mitchell & Roimata Eliu; Boys Singles Champion: Te Pa Kelly, Runner Up: Noah Kelly, Boys Doubles Champions: Shane Tuteru and Adam Terepo, Runner Up: Te Pa Kelly and Ngatupuna Kae

Under 15 Division – Girls Singles Champion: Teatuanui George, Runner Up: Kariana Hagai, Girls Doubles Champions: Kariana Hagai and Unaonga Tiere, Runner Up: Teatuanui George and Avana Hagai; Boys Singles Champion: Francis Terepo, Runner Up: Damus Matakino, Boys Doubles Champions: Francis Terepo and Damus Matakino, Runner Up: Vaitoti Tupa and Kiarn Whatarau

Open Senior Division – Womens Singles Champion: Adrianna Skurosz, Runner Up: Teatuanui George; Women’s Doubles Champions: Adrianna Skurosz and Kariana Hagai, Runner Up: Ngaoa Ranginui and Teatuanui George; Men’s Singles Champion: Eric Gamez, Runner Up: Stephen Cuthers, Men’s Doubles Champions: Eric Gamez and Vincent Manlangit, Runner Up: Thomas Ngauru and Daniel Apii Jnr

Mixed Doubles Champions: Ira Partarrieu and Eric Gamez, Runner Up: Adrianna Skurosz and Stephen Cuthers.

