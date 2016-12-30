Juniors do well in tennis meet

The boys after their win in the Tennis Auckland Xmas Junior Tournament last week. 16122903

THE TENNIS Auckland Xmas Junior Tournament 2016 was played from December 19 to 23 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament took place at two venues with the Under-10s age groups played at the Scarbro Tennis Centre in Glenn Innes and the U12s at the Manukau Tennis Centre.

The squad members were Arikitoa Allsworth, Christopher Neururer, Daniela Toa, Dreena Teapa, Maiata Forsyth, Maka Maui, Mii Rairi, Moana Une, Paulo Allsworth, Raetea Rongo, Renzo Katoa, Te Akaiti Toa and Timeri Wearing.

The Cook Islands juniors were nervous throughout the competition especially the U10s.

There were mixed results on the first day.

Maiata Forsyth beat Mii Rairi 2-4, 4-2, 9-7, Mei Ling Joensen-Lee beat Timeri Wearing 4-1, 4-1, Annabelle Rose Loutit beat Dreena Teapa 5-3, 0-4, 9-7, Alex Rose beat Paulo Allsworth 2-4, 5-3, 7-4 and Mei Ling Joensen-Lee beat Maiata Forsyth 1-4, 1-4.

First-timer to the tournament, Christopher Neururer won his match against Felix Littlejohn 4-0, 4-2 while the other first-timer Paulo Allsworth beat Yu An Dong 4-1, 4-1.

In the U12s competition at Manukau, Dawson Parekowhai-Lage beat Renzo Katoa 6-0, 6-0, Te Akaiti Toa beat Analina Namoa 6-0, 6-0, Te Akaiti had another game against Zoe Hannan and lost 7-5, 6-0, Moana Une beat Macy Donaghy 6-2, 6-4, Arikitoa Allsworth beat William Lawrence-Vaivai 6-2, 6-0, Arikitoa had another match against Dominik Wijntjes 6-2, 6-1, Moana had another game against Renee Zhang and lost 0-6, 0-6 and Nikko Tuxford lost to Maka Maui 4-6, 1-6.

In the doubles category, Te Akaiti Toa/Moana Une beat Tangi Taukatelata/Taleia Tuatao 1-6, 6-3, 10-4, Arikitoa Allsworth/Renzo Katoa lost to Jack Chapman/Alexander Mirkov 0-6, 0-6 and Maka Maui/Bumble Toa beat Joey Huang/Caleb Mattison 4-6, 6-3, 10-12.

Day two saw some good matches in the U10s competition. The results for the singles competition saw Kiri Littlejohn lose to Maiata Forsyth 1-4, 0-4, Mii Rairi losing to Timeri Wearing 1-4, 4-5, Noah Ah Kim Win Chin beating Christopher Neururer 4-2, 4-1, Dreena Teapa beating Grace Misilei 4-0, 4-0, Harry Bassett beating Paulo Allsworth 4-2, 4-1 and Timeri Wearing losing to Mahinarangi Warren 2-4, 2-4

The U10s doubles competition saw some better results with Maiata Forsyth and Mii Rairi beating Toaiva Busby and May Ivo 4-1, 4-1.

In the U12s singles, Renzo Katoa lost to Joshua Hartner 2-6, 0-6, Olivia Brown beating Te Akaiti Toa 6-0, 6-4, Yvonne Keene losing to Moana Une 4-6, 0-6, Moana Une playing another game beating Grace Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-10, Yu Dian Dong beating Maka Maui 6-4, 6-3, Ivan Piteoff lost to Arikitoa Allsworth 3-6, 6-3, 7-10, Cooper Roberts losing to Arikitoa Allsworth 0-6, 0-6 and Bumble Toa losing to Jedric Garcia 0-6, 2-6.

In the U12s doubles, Arikitoa Allsworth and Renzo Katoa beat William Lawrence-Vaivai and Nikko Tuxford 6-2, 6-3, Zoe Hannan and Grace Huang beating Te Akaiti Toa and Moana Une 7-6, 4-6, 10-7 and Maka Maui and Bumble Toa beating Maheanuu Larson and Ivan Piteoff 6-1, 6-3.

On day three in the girls U10s singles competition, Maiata Forsyth beat Meri Elisara 4-1, 4-1, Maiata Forsyth lost to Hayden Fenkner 2-4, 3-5.

Mii Rairi was supposed to win her match by default against Toaiva Busby, after the latter did not arrive to the court on time but, in the spirit of tennis, Mii decided to wait until her opponent arrived two hours later and won the match 4-0, 4-0 advancing to the finals of the plate competition.

In the other match, Harry Bassett lost to Christopher Neururer 0-4, 0-4

In the U12s boys single competition Joshua Hartner lost to Maka Maui 3-6, 6-3, 10-4, Arikitoa Allsworth lost to Luke Rous 4-6, 1-6 and Lev Gorb beat Bumble Toa 6-2, 5-7, 10-6

In the U10s doubles competition, Annabelle Rose Loutit and Chelsea Wijntjes beat Dreena Teapa and Timeri Wearing 2-4, 5-3, 7-5, Maiata Forsyth and Mii Rairi beating Penny Brill/Hayden Fenkner 4-1, 0-4, 4-7 advancing them to the finals of the consolation competition.

In other matches, Matthew Clements and Robert Iuoras beat Paulo Allsworth/Christopher Neururer 5-3, 4-0, Wesley Elisara and Johnny Sula lost to Paulo Allsworth and Christopher Neururer 0-4, 1-4.

In the U12s doubles competition, Joshua Hartner and Campbell Joyce beat Maka Maui and Bumble Toa 3-6, 1-6, Anapa Decouze and Jeremie Fachinetti beat Arikitoa Allsworth and Renzo Katoa 6-3, 6-4, Te Akaiti Toa and Moana Une having two games beating Kira Fong Loi and Pelican Hogg 7-5, 6-7, 10-4 and the other by similar score.

Day four saw some good results in the singles with Mii Rairi beating Gloria Meredith 5-3, 4-1 in the girls U10s plate final.

Jack Bryn Sladen lost to Christopher Neururer 1-4, 3-5 and Neururer’s final game against Cikky Wang 4-2, 4-0 taking out third placing of the U10s singles competition.

In the U10s doubles competition Emilie Kendall and Kiri Littlejohn lost to Maiata Forsyth and Mii Rairi 2-4, 2-4, Meri Elisara and Grace Misilei beat Dreena Teapa and Timeri Wearing 0-4, 0-4, Maiata Forsyth and Mii Rairi beat Dreena Teapa and Timeri Wearing 4-2, 4-2. Maiata Forsyth and Mii Rairi beat Gloria Meredith and Roselyn Tupuola 4-0, 3-5, 7-3 to take out the consolation competition.

In the U10s boys doubles competition, Darius Carruthers and Filip Milivojevic lost to Paulo Allsworth and Christopher Neururer 4-2, 2-4, 7-10 with Paulo and Christopher advancing to the playoffs for third and fourth.

In the U12s doubles competition, Arikitoa Allsworth and Renzo Katoa beat Joshua Hartner and Campbell Joyce 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to take out third placing in the boys doubles consolation competition while Anapa Decouze and Jeremie Fachinetti lost to Maka Maui and Bumble Toa 2-6, 1-6 to take out first placing in the boys doubles consolation competition.

In other matches Emma Anderson and Jessica Li beat Te Akaiti Toa and Moana Une 6-1, 6-1,

On the final day there were two games, the boys’ doubles in the U10s competition and the girls’ doubles in the U12s competition.

In the U10s doubles competition Paulo Allsworth and Christopher Neururer beat Alex Rose and Jack Bryn Sladen 5-3, 4-2 to take out third placing in the boys’ doubles competition.

In the U12s competition, Te Akaiti and Moana won by default beating Aishi Das and Olivia Erskine to take out fifth placing in the girls’ doubles competition.

