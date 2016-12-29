Colouring contest celebrates 70 years of UNICEF

Children pose with their prizes from the colouring competition run by Just Play programme. 16122808

IN CELEBRATION of UNICEF’s 70 year anniversary, junior students from Takitumu, Imanuela Akatemia, Papaaroa and Te Uki Ou schools participated in a colouring competition conducted by the Just Play programme.

“We had a fantastic response from all four schools,” said project manager, Michelle Paiti.

One hundred and thirty entries were received, displaying an array of colourful ingenuity and artwork. Paiti said the competition was the Cook Islands’ small way of contributing towards the anniversary and its theme “70 years for every child”.

“UNICEF is a major donor of the Just Play programme and we wanted to show our appreciation by doing this,” said Paiti.

Prizes were awarded in five categories from grade one to five. “We had such a hard time picking out the best as they were all visually pleasing and we wanted to make sure we had winners from across the board.”

Winners received a gift pack as prize donated by Just Play at their schools.

“We would like to thank all schools who have helped us throughout the year and congratulations to our winners of the colouring competition,” said Paiti.

- CIFA Media

Winners

Category: Grade 1/Age 5 – 1st Place: Helena Dalgaard (Apii Te Uki Ou), Runners up: Tairo Davis (Takitumu School), Jireh Maeva (Takitumu School), Nikita McDonald (Apii Te Uki Ou); Category: Grade 2/Age 6 – 1st Place: Marau Totini (Takitumu School), Runners up: Klaasie Nia (Apii Te Uki Ou), Eitia Maeva (Apii Te Uki Ou), Teaukura Emmanuel (Takitumu School); Category: Grade 3/Age 7 – 1st Place: Athena (Apii Te Uki Ou), Runners up: Teau Goldsworthy (Takitumu School), Olivia Postrzygacz (Apii Te Uki Ou), Teariki Brinate (Imanuela School); Category: Grade 4/Age 8 – 1st Place: Noah Cooling (Apii Te Uki Ou), Runners up: Nephi Taufahema (Apii Te Uki Ou), William Rani (Imanuela School), Josephine Kureta (Papaaroa School); Category: Grade 5/Age 9 – 1st Place: Anna Kamikamica (Papaaroa School), Runners up: Jack Gempton (Imanuela School), Lochan Uka (Papaaroa School), Teariki Met akore (Papaaroa School).