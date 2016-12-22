CI sailors did ‘well’

TEX FRAMHEIN ensured Cook Islands finished as the second best Pacific island nation in the 46th AON Youth Sailing World Championships that ended earlier this week in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 16-year-old from the Rarotonga Sailing Club finished 52nd from 57 countries in the boys’ Laser Radial class after managing a total of 421 points and 366 nett from nine races.

After a poor start, Framhein gained momentum in his fifth race in which he scored a brilliant 28 points.

Coach Taua Henry said that was Framhein’s best performance so far in his budding sailing career.

Helene Johnson, who took part in the girls laser radial event, finished in 46th spot after managing a total of 380 and 333 nett points.

She did well in her eighth race where she managed to score her personal best of 27 points.

Henry was pleased with the performance of both sailors saying they did considerably well against the best from around the world.