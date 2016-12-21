Rain fails to stop triathletes

WET WEATHER on Saturday afternoon failed to dampen the spirits of triathlon enthusiasts who turned up to compete in the weekly competition.

Cook Islands Triathlon Association Inc official Mike Carr said the heavy downpour after lunch didn’t put off some regulars and new faces who turned up for the event.

“The weather behaved by 3pm, didn’t get us wet during the swim, no rain during the cycle, but obliging with a few light showers during the run to keep us cool,” he said.

“Then 10 minutes after everyone was at home, it hosed down, hence the Kiwi expression ‘home and hosed’. It was a real tropical downpour for a couple of hours.”

The day belonged to Geoff Stoddart, who finished on top after finishing his events in 1 hour 4:35 minutes. He clocked 8:28 minutes in 400 metres swim, 34:55 minutes in 20 kilometre cycling and 21:12 minutes in 4km run. “Geoff set the pace on the longer course, his run being one second slower than the previous week, which is excusable given he ran a half marathon in the morning,” Carr added.

Carr finished on second with a time of 1 hr. 9:30 mins. He managed a time of 8.35 mins in swim, 39:31 mins in cycle and 21:24 mins in the run.

Rob Matheson recorded the fastest time of the day, clocking just below the one hour mark, but he only cycled for 2km.

“Lucy put in a good cycle, finding that keeping the air in the tyres makes a big difference,” Carr said while summarising the highlights of the day.

“Nick had the best swim, then tried his best to move back places. First he lost his water bottle, then missed the turn and ran about 1.75 km before realising ‘2 km’ meant the total of there and back. “Newcomer Chelsea followed Nick thinking he knew what he was doing. Maeva waited for her at the turn, resulting in an ugly time for 2km.

“Helen missed the start bell, but made up for it in the run, improving about half of a minute from two weeks ago, after cycling 20km compared with 8km previously. Well done.”

Carr said it was great to see everyone pushing themselves further, especially in the cycling event. “This coming Saturday, we will be looking to a change of scenery and activity. It will be 100 years since the arrival of an addition to the seascape at Avarua’s waterfront, and depending on tide and wind, we aim to swim 400m, have a rest there, then swim 400m back.

“At this stage at least one kayak will accompany the swimmers, with possibly more to come. Keep your ears open for further news on this one.”