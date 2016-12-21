Volleyball takes break

THE 4 on 4 Mixed Beach Volleyball competition will go on a three week break after the round eight games this afternoon at the National Courts in Nikao.

The weekly competition has gained even more momentum after some fierce battles in the last couple of rounds.

The Quick Sets remain a side to reckon with alongside the likes of A1 Meitaki and Blackrock Store.

Cook Islands Volleyball president Hugh Graham hopes the break will help the teams struggling in the competition to regroup and come back stronger.

The inaugural competition will resume on January 11 with round nine games.

“I take this opportunity to thank all the players and supporters for their support during our 2016 volleyball season. We look forward to a consistent volleyball season in 2017,” Graham said.

“Wishing you all a happy festive season and hoping that 2017 brings joy and happiness to you all.

“We are also hoping to run a few one day events (during the festive season), and I will keep everyone updated on that.”

Fixtures

5pm Court 1 West Sides Wild Ones-Sandbunz, Court 2 A1 Meitaki-Prime Foods 2; 5.35pm Court 1 The Quick Sets-Hit n Miss, Court 2 FireFire-Nukz Power; 6.10pm Court 1 Prime Foods 1-Blackrock Store, Court 2 Huntdown-Mighty-Arrow