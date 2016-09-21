Divisional individual match play gets ready to hit off

WITH THE qualifying rounds for the club championships now complete, competitors can now prepare themselves for the individual match play in their relevant divisions.

In the senior men Haimona Browne, with rounds of 74 and 68 for a two-over-par total of 142, took out the top seeding position from Daniel Webb on 143 and Kris Williamson on 144.

Only six players will contend the senior ladies title with Kurai Foster on 166 finishing in the top spot from Ake Unuka on 167.

In the intermediate men, both Henry Royal Henry and Ripa Tauia both finished on 153, but Henry claimed top qualifier on countback with his 76 off the stick in the last round.

The top seeds for the eight players in the intermediate ladies were Rita Howard on 160, Patsy Hockin on 165 and Moeroa Matheson on 166.

In the junior A men, Katoa Banaba Sr and Aro Akama both finished on 162 with Banaba taking the top spot with his final round 76.

Russell Hynds on 160 was unavailable for the match play rounds.

With rounds of 82 and 84, Brent Hayden on 166 was the top qualifier in the junior B men by seven shots from Johnny Hosking on 173.

Only six ladies will contest the junior ladies, with Sebon Will as the top seed on 180 from Eve Hayden on 185.

In the veteran men, Murray McDonald with two sub-par rounds of 67 and 69 for 136 was a clear leader from Stephen Graham on 148 and ‘Poppa G’ on 149. Two very consistent rounds of 76 from Maara Kenning in the veteran ladies saw her claim top spot on 152 from Taiora Henry on 158 and Lynn Webb on 162.

When it came to the daily stableford sweepstake, the prizes were shared by locals and visitors alike.

On 43 points and a 78 off the stick, Moeroa Matheson picked up the top prize for the day and also had the best overall round for the ladies.

On 42 points with all places decided by count back were Fotu Banaba Snr, Haimona Browne and Anthony Will. Browne, with his fine two under par 68, also won the men’s best round of the day.

Peter Wells, an ex-Bay of Plenty representative from Te Puke picked up fifth prize with 41 points on count back from Rob Sharples, visiting from Taumaranui.

The next three and all on 40 points were Riti Mamanu, Stu Black (Taumaranui) and Tokerau Turia.

Vaike Tairi claimed the tenth prize on 39 points.

The nearest the pins were won by Pape Aviu on the 3rd and 12th holes, Fenny Smith on the 4th hole, Airi Kainuku on the 7th and 16th holes and Fotu Banaba Jnr on the 13th hole.

‘Gorilla Gunz’ took out the men’s long drive with a three wood and Moeroa Turua won the ladies. The birdie twos was struck by Haimona Browne and Stu Henry with two each and Joe Daniel won the lucky draw.

This Saturday is round one of the match play championships for the men, with the ladies starting their matches the following week.

- Greg Amos/Rarotonga Golf