Hit n Miss, Raro Cars maintain lead

HIT N MISS and Raro Cars maintain their lead in the second Mixed Social Volleyball League competition. The only unbeaten teams in the competition overcame Barbie Grilz 73-67 and Nukz Power 1 81-54, respectively, in last week’s round.

In round seven tonight at the Bluesky Sports Arena, Hit n Miss will take on Kudos while Raro Cars will play Seniseni.

Kudos drew with Seniseni 66-66 in last week.

Meanwhile, the Cook Islands Volleyball Federation is organising a movie fundraiser for the national team to the Oceania Beach Championship in Fiji in November.

The movie fundraiser, The Magnificent Seven, will be held at the Empire Cinema on September 30.

“We have two sessions, 6pm as well as 8.30pm. This is in aid of sending our beach volleyball teams to the Oceania Beach Champs in Fiji in November this year,” Federation president Hugh Graham said. “Also, food will be sold during the night, so please see Anabeth or Lady for tickets.”

West Sides Wild Ones beat Bluesky Flyers 76-56, Kudos drew with Seniseni 66-66, Hav Chu beat Fire Fire 74-72, Hit n Miss beat Barbie Grilz 73-67, JAG Youth beat Team ATT 63-50, TEAM beat Kia Orana Salon 62-57, Nukz Power 2 beat Prime Foods 2 78-66, Airport Jetz beat Prime Foods 1 76-73, Raro Cars beat Nukz Power 1 81-54.

Fixtures

6pm Court 1 Hit n Miss-Kudos, Court 2 Hav Chu-Airport Jetz, Court 3 Raro Cars-Seniseni; 6.55pm Court 1 TEAM-Bluesky Flyers, Court 2 Prime Foods 1-JAG Youth, Court 3 Prime Foods 2-Team ATT; 7.50pm Court 1 West Sides Wild Ones-Barbie Grilz, Court 2 Nukz Power 2-Kia Orana Salon, Court 3 Fire Fire-Nukz Power 1