Athletes gearing up for Round Raro race

THE STAGE is set for the 39th Round Rarotonga Road Race, which kicks off this Thursday.

The annual event is expected to draw about 200 local and overseas marathon runners who will be competing in the 31 kilometre and 10km run-and-walk races alongside other activities.

Race coordinator Maru Mariri-Tepou of Destination Management Cook Islands said as of Friday last week, about 180 runners had registered their interest in competing at this year’s race.

She said they were expecting another 50 or so to come through and register in the remaining days.

“Our own people on the island always leave it to the last minute. Guess this is where the ‘island time’ comes in,” Mariri-Tepou said.

Defending champions Tony Broadhead of New Zealand is not returning this year. But the 2014 winner Ben McHale, who represented the Cook Islands, will return in a bid to reclaim the much anticipated 31km run event.

In the women’s grade, defending champion Kelly Pick has opted not to compete, due to a personal commitment which will pave way for a new winner this year. The weeklong Round Rarotonga Road Race will start with the fun run on Thursday followed by the main race on Saturday, prize giving ceremony, Hash Harriers Birthday Run, Nutters Cross Island Run and Round the Rock Relay Run.

Mariri-Tepou said the event would not have been possible through the support of their sponsors.

“There are a lot of factors involved in ensuring a successful event and sponsorship from businesses around the island is playing a major role,” she said.

“To this extent we would like to acknowledge our valued gold sponsor The Island Car Bike Hire for their continued support over many years.

“We would also like to acknowledge our other 2016 sponsors, Bank of South Pacific (BSP) being our silver sponsor, Blue Sky and DMCK our bronze sponsors and associate sponsors being Raro Tours, Vaima Water, RaroExpo, Edgewater Resort and Spa, CIPS, Air New Zealand and Turama Pacific.”