Manureva Aquafest big boost for Aitutaki

Monday September 19, 2016 Written by Published in Other Sports
The ANNUAL Manureva Aquafest held in Aitutaki continues to gain momentum with another spectacular show this year.

The event has also lifted Aitutaki’s reputation as one of the most beautiful kitesurfing lagoons in the world. This will be further boosted by the work of two Maui-based videographers, Forrest and Quincy Dein, who will be creating a video from the footage they took at the 2016 Manureva Aquafest to promote Aitutaki as a world class kitesurfing destination. Manureva Aquafest is a unique event created by a small team of local volunteers committed to sharing their love for their South Pacific Ocean lifestyle and their passion for kitesurfing and watersports in the Cook Islands. 

