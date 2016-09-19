The event has also lifted Aitutaki’s reputation as one of the most beautiful kitesurfing lagoons in the world. This will be further boosted by the work of two Maui-based videographers, Forrest and Quincy Dein, who will be creating a video from the footage they took at the 2016 Manureva Aquafest to promote Aitutaki as a world class kitesurfing destination. Manureva Aquafest is a unique event created by a small team of local volunteers committed to sharing their love for their South Pacific Ocean lifestyle and their passion for kitesurfing and watersports in the Cook Islands.
Manureva Aquafest big boost for Aitutaki
The ANNUAL Manureva Aquafest held in Aitutaki continues to gain momentum with another spectacular show this year.
Leave a comment
Please subscribe to continue reading.
We hope you are enjoying browsing our website. You've reached your limit of 10 free articles per month. To continue reading, you'll need a current digital subscription.
To subscribe, please click here.
If you already have an account, please log in. If you have any difficulties, please contact us.
Warm regards,
The Cook Islands News Team