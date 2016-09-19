Just Play at Pa Ariki’s palace

Participants who turned up for the Just Play Village Festival at Pa Ariki’s Takitumu Palace Grounds on Tuesday. 16091624

It was a special day on Tuesday at Pa Ariki’s Takitumu Palace Grounds as 45 children took the opportunity to get out and be active with the Just Play Village Festival programme.

The palace grounds were the perfect location to promote healthy lifestyles through physical activity and important social messages, as Pa Ariki herself has a passion for health, wellbeing and her people of Takitumu.

A good mixture of activities was on offer for all ages to have a go, with football, badminton, athletics, gymnastics and cricket keeping the children busy in what was a scorching day.

The goal to increase participation numbers in each village was once again achieved with a 12 per cent increase for Takitumu from their previous festival.

“It was fantastic to see so many new faces today from in and around this village, including the local triplets, Tehora, Francis and Lebas Drollet who were all very excited to be participating in their first festival,” Just Play project manager Michelle Paiti says.

Also attending her first festival was Emma Goodwin from Australian Aid (AusAid) who is based at the Australian High Commission in New Zealand.

Goodwin is on the island to review the Gender Country Programme.

She took up the opportunity to accompany Tupopongi Marsters from Internal Affairs’ gender division to the festival.

Goodwin was thrilled to be able to observe the festival and see the impact while also witnessing firsthand equipment funded by AusAid in full use through Just Play and gymnastics.

“This is very beneficial to be on the ground as it is the real important stuff that you just can’t see in reports.”

The social messages shared during rotations from gender and health staff focused on respecting each other and eating fruits and vegetables.

Just Play thanks Pa Ariki and her family for the use of the palace grounds, all our local partners for their continued support and especially the volunteers for their time, all the children for attending and the parents for encouraging their children to participate.

Just Play is a sport for development programme supported by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, FFA, UEFA Foundation for Children and UNICEF.

- CIFA Media