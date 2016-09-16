Aquafest keeps flying higher, better

WITH ATTENDANCE and international attention growing year on year; this year’s Manureva Aquafest was a huge success drawing competitors from as far away as Brazil and Sweden and confirming Aitutaki’s reputation as one of the most beautiful kitesurfing lagoons in the world.

Following five days of exhilarating, action-packed watersports competition, many of the event’s competitors are just starting to return home, choosing to extend their stay in Aitutaki and Rarotonga to make the most of the perfect kitesurfing conditions and enjoy the traditions and culture of the Cook Islands.

Head judge and international professional kitesurfer for Naish Kiteboarding, Jesse Richman said: “This is my fourth visit to Aitutaki for kitesurfing and I’ll be back again next year.

“As well as judging the event this year, I brought videographers from Maui with me to film a series of mini videos specifically to showcase Aitutaki as a world class kitesurfing location.”

Over the event’s five days of competition, participants took part in Freestyle, Twin-Tip Race and “Big Air” kitesurfing heats on Motu Tavake as well as stand up paddleboard (SUP) races at Aitutaki Village at Ootu Beach.

Manureva Aquafest is a unique event created by a small team of local volunteers committed to sharing their love for their South Pacific Ocean lifestyle and their passion for kitesurfing and watersports in the Cook Islands.

Graeme Whitfield, President of the Cook Islands Kitesurfing Association said: "Thanks to our sponsors; Bluesky Cook Islands, CITC, Air Rarotonga, Cook Islands Tourism Corporation and the Cook Islands Yacht Squadron, Manureva Aquafest was a fantastic success this year. I was delighted to welcome over 100 people to our event from all over the South Pacific including Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and Hawaii and competitors who travelled from as far as Brazil and Sweden.

The beauty of watersports is that we are at the will of Mother Nature. Last week she gave us strong winds and perfect kitesurfing conditions for our competitors; giving our spectators and sponsors a spectacular show of exciting, high powered kitesurfing action. I'm overwhelmed at the amount of positive comments and social media about our event that is already spreading all over the world.

Our success this year is a fitting tribute to the memory of our Manureva 2014 Waterman and Tahitian brother and Tetuatau Leverd." - Release