Golf fundraiser for bodybuilders to go to Tahiti

After a quiz night a fortnight ago, the federation today will host a Golf Ambrose Fundraiser at the Rarotonga Golf Club, starting at 4pm. Entry fee to the competition is $150 per team of six players. Federation president George George said all proceeds from the event would help send the national bodybuilders to Tahiti for the South Pacific Bodybuilding Championships. He said there were some great prizes that would be up for grabs in today’s fundraiser. “We would like to request for support from our people at this fundraising event. There will be food available for purchase as well. We need as much support as we can in this fundraiser,” George said. Cook Islands will send a team of 12 bodybuilders to the championship which will be held from October 27 to 29.

The federation is waiting on profiles of the overseas-based bodybuilders before finalising the national team. Seven from Rarotonga have already been confirmed with final numbers from New Zealand to come through shortly. George earlier said the local bodybuilders have been preparing well, undergoing some intense training programme. “Our boys have begun their body conditioning and it is a very vigorous programme of eating, sleeping and lifting weights in order to increase muscle mass and drop body fat.

“What we as the federation members who are not competitors are concentrating on is getting our team to the competition.”