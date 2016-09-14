Recognition for our top sailors

THE INAUGURAL National Sailing Awards at the Rarotonga Sailing Club in Muri over the weekend were hailed a success.

The event recognised the achievements of top performing sailors and volunteers who helped raise the profile of Sailing Cook Islands in the 2015/16 season.

The awards ceremony started off with a welcome from Sailing Cook Islands president Rory Quirke and Peter Heays, Commodore of the Rarotonga Club, followed by the Road to Rio video presentation from 2016 Olympians Teau McKenzie and Taua Elisa.

The awards ceremony got underway with the recognition of successful competition undertaken by the Rarotonga Sailing Club in competitions in New Zealand.

The awards night ended with the presentation of major prizes including the Sailor of the Year awards and the President’s Award in recognition of Sailing Excellence.

Helema Williams received the President’s Award for an outstanding record of personal achievements at the Pacific Games (individual gold medals 2009, 2011, 2015 and teams gold medal laser radial 2009, 2011, and 2015), Olympian London 2012 and coach Pacific Games 2013 and Oceania Championship 2015.





Winners:

Acknowledgements: Aitutaki: Ngapare Tatira Family, Jim Britjin, Alan and Maria Mills, Aitutaki Island Government; Manihiki: Cathy Willliams, Ron Powell, Arthur Neale. Munokoa Vaine and Manihiki Island Government; Rakahanga: Apolonari Piho, Rakahanga Island Government; Penrhyn: Alex Maretapu; Pukapuka: Rima Ben, Ko Collins Ringa, Pukapuka Island Government and Rarotonga: Tom McDonald, Grant Newman

2015 /2016 Class Champions: Optimist Champion – Jade Tierney, Kite boarding Female – Brynn Acheson-Nooroa, Kite boarding Male – Evarima Koteka, Highly Commended – Ina Nooroa, Laser 4.7 – Teakuao Framhein, Laser Radial Youth Male – Joshua Ioane, Laser Radial Youth Female – Helene Johnson, Open Laser Women – Helema Williams, Open Laser Male – Taua Elisa, Open Bic Champion – Makua Nikoia, Sunburst – Tyler Davis and Teakuao Framhein, 18ft Tangaroa Vaka – Tony and Peter Heays, Radio Controlled Electron – Des Eggelton

Sportsmanship Award – Barry Warner, Sailing Personality Award – Tamara Suchodolsky, Women In Sailing Award – Cathy Williams, Coach Award – Ted Tavai, Race Official Award – Jeff Hill, Volunteer Award – Tara Framhein, Community Awards – Ian Karika, Nan Hauser

Sailor of the Year Awards: Junior Sailor of the Year – Makua Nikoia, Rarotonga and Shaquille Munokoa of Aitutaki; Youth Sailor of the Year –

Helene Johnson of Manihiki and Joshua Ioane of Aitutaki; Sailor of the Year Awards – Teau McKenzie of Rarotonga and Taua Elisa of Manihiki.

The President’s Award in recognition of Sailing Excellence went to Helema Williams.