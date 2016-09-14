Veterans, ladies win big

THE SECOND qualifying round for the club match play championships was played in complete contrast to the previous weekend at the Rarotonga Golf Club course.

It was goodbye to the rain and hello to hot, dry and humid conditions along with greens that were running a lot quicker.

While the top guns and low handicappers struggled with the sudden change in conditions, the same couldn’t be said for the midrange handicappers, veterans and ladies. When it came to the top 10 in the bogey sweepstake, the average handicap of the 10 winners was 14 and the veterans and ladies took out 70 per cent of the prizes.

Ripa Tauia was the exception with a fine three over par 73 off his 10 handicap and +7 on bogey.

Tauia won the top prize for the day on countback from Sebon Will and Moe Ponga who also finished on +7.

In sole fourth place was Taiora Henry on +6. She also had the best round of the day for the ladies with a 77 off the stick.

The next five placings, all on +5 and decided by countback were Maara Kenning, “Tiger” Aukino, John Kenning, Russell Hynds and Patsy Hockin.

Taking out the last prize for the day on countback with a 76 off the stick and +4 was the lowest handicapper of all the prize winners, Henry Royal Henry on a nine handicap.

Although veteran Murray McDonald shot a three under par 67 off the bottom tees, the best round of the day for the men came from Daniel Webb with a one over par 71.

Bruce “Goose” Manuela won the nearest the pin on the 3rd and 12th holes, Rennie Nicholls on the 4th hole, Rere Kaiaruna on the 7th and 16th holes and Ripa Tauia on the 13th hole.

Willie Howard cleaned up the men’s long drive with club manager, Leanne Kiria winning the ladies. The mighty “Tiger” won the birdie twos jackpot and Ake Unuka struck the lucky draw.

This weekend is the third and final qualifying round for the championships, after which, seeded draws will be made up and the match play commencing the following week.

Players arereminded that the match play will be played over consecutive weekends right through to the final.

If they are unable to make one of the match play dates, players should withdraw before the seeded draws are made.

- Greg Amos/Rarotonga Golf Club