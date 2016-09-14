More hits than misses for top volleyball teams

HIT n Miss is not missing any hits in the second Mixed Social Volleyball League competition.

After five rounds, Hit n Miss alongside Raro Cars remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Hit n Miss and Raro Cars have emerged the favourites for the league title, leading the race tied on 15 points apiece.

Following close behind are Nukz Power II with 13 points, Hav Chu, Team and Nukz Power 1 on 12 points, Kia Orana Salon and Barbie Griz on 11 and Seniseni and JAG Youth on 10 points each.

The round six competition will be held tonight at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao.

Meanwhile, the Cook Islands Volleyball Federation is organising a movie fundraiser for the national team to the Oceania Beach Championship in Fiji in November.

The movie fundraiser, The Magnificent Seven, will be held at Empire Cinema on September 30.

“We have two sessions, 6pm as well as 8.30pm. This is in aid of sending our beach volleyball teams to the Oceania Beach Champs in Fiji in November this year,” Federation president Hugh Graham said.

“Also, food will be sold during the night, so please see Anabeth or Lady for tickets.”

Graham said they were also proposing to organise a 4-on 4 beach volleyball competition in Rarotonga.

“We are gauging interest at the moment. It is anticipated that teams would play two to four games per day, depending on number of entries.”