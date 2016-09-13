Ngatangiia to host kids’ fun festival

CHILDREN of Ngatangiia will soon be on the move through a variety of fun sporting activities on Tuesday afternoon at the Just Play Village Festival.

The after-school programme has partnered up with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Internal Affairs and a number of sporting codes once again to provide the quality fun festival to the children.

The popular festival will be hosted at the Pa Ariki’s Takitumu Palace grounds, where children can expect a safe environment to participate in the number of activities that will be delivered.

This includes athletics, badminton, cricket, gymnastics, netball, rugby and football.

Also, the children will get to learn about the important messages surrounding health and gender during the rotational activities.

Water will be provided to keep participants hydrated throughout the event.

The festival will run from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and is open for all children from the ages of five to 13 years old.

Just Play is a sport for development programme supported by Australian Aid, New Zealand Aid, FFA, the Uefa Foundation for Children and Unicef.

- CIFA Media