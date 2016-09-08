Holly’s high way to success

Holly Takurua is keen to represent the Cook Islands at the next Olympic Games. 16090711

HOLLY Takurua knows too well the journey to success because for the past 16 years, she has been riding her way to it.

The 21-year-old cyclist started BMX when she was 5 years old and has never looked back.

Holly, whose paternal grandfather Jackie Takurua hails from Rarotonga, has ridden her way to victories in major national events in New Zealand.

She also competed at the 2016 UCI BMX World Championships where she managed fifth place in 20” bike, and second on her cruiser 24” wheel. With the world her oyster, Holly is now eyeing the big one. She is keen to represent the Cook Islands at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. “That’s the aim,” the New Zealand-based Holly said.

“I have met with CISNOC and I’m hoping to get the opportunity to represent this country at the world’s biggest sporting event.”

BMX is an exciting sport that mixes intense peddaling and racing, big leaps and some spectacular tumbles.

Cyclists race simultaneously over an obstacle course, normally 400 metres long, jumping high into the air, with the winner being the first to cross the finish line.

At this year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 23 countries competed, including neighbours New Zealand and Australia.

Holly, who comes from a family of cyclists, said she had “no choice” but take up the sport which her brothers and dad, Tony Takurua, who is also her coach, are fond of.

“The car was only going to one place in the weekend, so I had no option but ride along with them.

“I started cycling when I was 5 and in the same year, started cycling competitively as well.”

Holly’s journey so far is no easy ride. It came with its own share of hurdles and disappointments. But resilient and determined as she is, the final year nursing student at Auckland University of Technology fought her way through to make it this far.

Her success this year began with the 2016 New Zealand BMX National Championships in which she finished on top in the 17-29 years age group.

This qualified her to the UCI BMX World Championships in Colombia where she did well against 67 other competitors from all over the world.

“It’s a very individual and physical sport. Anything can happen on the day, you can even crash. I have had my knee reconstructed, split my spline and had a broken wrist.

“There are some big injuries in this sport, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s something new, exciting and very different each time.”

Holly, who was in Rarotonga on a holiday this week, also wants to promote the sport in the country.

She was pleased to see the interest among the young ones and is keen to help in establishing a BMX club in Rarotonga.

But in the meantime, she is getting ready to put in the hard yards for what can be her next big success – qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games.