Round five mixed volleyball tonight

THE SECOND Mixed Social Volleyball League is gaining momentum after the competition resumed a week ago.

The round five competition will be held tonight at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao.

In last week’s round, Bluesky Flyers, Hav Chu, Hit N Miss and Nukz Power 1 recorded wins while Nukz Power, Kia Orana Salon, TEAM and Raro Cars were awarded points after their opponents didn’t turn up for the match.

Cook Islands Volleyball Federation president Hugh Graham said they were looking forward to another exciting round of competition tonight.

- Rashneel Kumar

Results

Bluesky Flyers beat Seniseni 70-61; Hav Chu beat West Sides Wild Ones 68-60; Jag Youth drew with Fire 66-66; Hit N Miss beat Airport Jetz 82-61; Nukz Power won be default over Team ATT; Nukz Power 1 beat Barbie Grilz 74-68; Kia Orana Salon won by default over Kudos; TEAM won by default over Prime Foods 1; Raro Cars won by default over Prime Foods 2.

Fixtures

6pm Court 1 Raro Cars-Kia Orana Salon, Court 2 Nukz Power 1-West Sides Wild Ones, Court 3 TEAM-Hav Chu

6.55pm Court 1 Kudos-Bluesky Flyers, Court 2 Nukz Power 2-Prime Foods 1, Court 3 Prime Foods 2-Fire Fire

7.50pm Court 1 Hit n Miss-Team ATT, Court 2 Barbie Grilz-Seniseni, Court 3 Jag Youth-Airport Jetz