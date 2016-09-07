Smaller turnout for first round of golf

Haimona Browne in action at the Rarotonga Golf Club course in an earlier competition. He is part of the Club Match Play Championships. 16090615

ONLY 78 players fronted for the first qualifying round of the club match play championships at the Rarotonga Golf Club course over the weekend.

With players having the discretion of a “throwaway” round, it was clear that several opted to stay at home rather than play in the wet and windy conditions that prevailed on Saturday.

With the best two out of three rounds in every division to decide seeding for the match play, it now means that all those players that stayed at home will have to play the final two rounds regardless of weather conditions in an attempt to qualify.

The daily sweepstake played on stableford was won by Moetai “Moe 1” Taruia with 42 points on count back from Maara Kenning, also on 42 points.

With a handicap that was slowly creeping towards double figures, Taruia’s 73 off the stick was a timely return to form.

In third place on 41 points was Kris Williamson with 41 points followed by Brent Hayden on 40 points.

The next four winners, all on 39 points were Rita Howard, Willie Howard, Ipa Urlich, and Stephen Graham.

The last two prizewinners for the day were Taiora Henry and Tangi Amataiti, both on 38 points.

The nearest the pins were won by “Moe 1” on the third and 12th holes, Willie Howard on the fourth hole, Royle “Rabitoh” Brogan on the seventh and 16th holes and Rennie Nichols on the 13th hole.

It was a mother and son double for the best rounds of the day, with Rita Howard winning the ladies with 81 and son Willie winning the men’s with a four under par 66.

The longest drives went to J Storms and Sebon Will.

With three two’s each, “Moe 1” and Joey Browne won the birdie twos jackpot and Pokoina Matara won the lucky draw.

The second and third qualifying rounds will be played over the next two weekends.

- Greg Amos/Rarotonga Golf Club