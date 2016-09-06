Legacy of success hard to beat

As the New Zealand Sevens coach, Gordon Tietjens has won four Commonwealth Games gold medals, two Rugby World Cup Sevens titles and 12 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. 16090542

Arguably New Zealand’s most successful coach Gordon Tietjens, Titch as he is known, is the coach with the golden touch.

He is a veteran of more than 100 international Sevens tournaments since taking over the side as coach in 1994. Under Titch the All Blacks Sevens team became the most successful in the world. It has won four Commonwealth Games gold medals, 11 HSBC World Series Sevens titles including the 2012/2013 series, and two IRB Sevens World Championship titles (2001 in Argentina and 2013 in Russia).

In 2012 Titch received the rare honour of being inducted into the IRB Hall of Fame, unusual for a still-serving coach and first Sevens coach to receive such an honour. He capped that off by being knighted for his services to the game in 2013.

Previously, he coached Bay of Plenty from 1996-2002. As a player he was a member of the first New Zealand Sevens side at the 1983 Hong Kong Sevens, played 81 games for Bay of Plenty from 1977-1982 and 1984-1986 and played 14 games for Waikato in 1983.

