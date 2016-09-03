Sailing club launches Optimist fleet

Some of the sponsors with junior sailors at the Rarotonga Sailing club last week. 16090234

THE RAROTONGA Sailing Club launched its fibreglass Optimist fleet with their sponsors in Muri last week.

The event started with a presentation of certificates to sailors moving up the skill levels.

This was followed by the blessing of the fleet and the generosity of the sponsors by Reverend Tereora from Ngatangiia CICC.

The sponsors include Ariki Holidays, Palm Grove, Sands Villas, Pacific Divers, Pacific Resort, Sea Change Villas, Sunset Villas, Sunset Resort, Sails, LBV, Lagoon Breeze, Island Car and Bike Hire, Aroa Vegeland, HHH Raro and Cook Islands Triathlon.

“It was held down at the beach where each boat was launched after the sponsor had cracked a coconut on the trailer and off the juniors went in each boat to show off their junior sailing skills in a stiff breeze,” Rarotonga Sailing Club official Anne Tierney said. “The lineup of the boats waiting for the launching to start looked great with a sparkling Muri Lagoon in the background, making for happy sponsors and sailors.”

RSC coach and Olympian Taua Elisa and club captain John Gemmell presented the certificates to the sailors.

Helene Johnson thanked the sponsors on behalf of the junior sailors and talked about how important it was to have the right equipment to train with.

Commodore Peter Heays then explained some of the competition challenges taken up by the club as a result of the excellent training opportunities available to the sailors at RSC, and again thanked them for their assistance.