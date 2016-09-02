Basketball young-stars head off to Australia

Te Manava Syme-Buchanan during a practice leap at the LDS Church court on Wednesday. He is part of the inaugural Pacific Youth Leaders (PYL) Basketball Camp in Australia with fellow Cook Islander Leilani Vano. 16090115

Rising basketball stars Te Manava Syme-Buchanan and Leilani Vano are representing the country in the inaugural Pacific Youth Leaders (PYL) Basketball Camp in Australia.

The 10-day camp, which started yesterday in Southport, has brought together the Pacific’s best emerging talent between the ages of 17-20 to participate in elite basketball and youth development activities.

The participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from some of Australia’s greatest basketball legends and compete against some of the best young players in the region.

They will also be exposed to elite basketball activities through a rigorous training programme and work on advanced individual skills, position-based and team-orientated skills.

Homeboy Syme-Buchanan is excited about the camp and looking forward to learning more about the sport he took up four years ago.

The lanky Tupapa Panthers centre said he was keen to learn techniques of bettering his skills and fulfilling his dream of making it big in the sport.

“I expect it to be hard. To be honest, it still seems a bit unreal. I actually can’t believe that I’m off to another country to play and learn ball. I’m just looking forward to meeting new players and representing my country and doing my best,” Syme-Buchanan told this newspaper before leaving the country on Wednesday.

In a statement, FIBA, the international basketball body, said a crucial component to the PYL Camp was youth development which will see participants work with experienced facilitators to enhance their individual skills and teach them values that lead to success in both basketball and life.

“The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation are working closely with the coaches and FIBA to develop a curriculum to teach participants valuable life skills such as communication, team work, leadership, decision making both on and off the court, and how to handle adversity,” FIBA added.

Syme-Buchanan said he was hoping to help the upcoming basketball players in the country from the knowledge he would gain during the camp.

“I will be meeting Australian basketball stars and I’m really looking forward to the skills and knowledge they will pass on to me. I’m going there like a sponge and absorbing everything that they have to offer.

“I hope this camp will also help me achieve my goal. Wherever I go, I just try to do my best and if I don’t get to where I want to be in the future, it’s okay as long as I know I did my best.”

Syme-Buchanan was selected by Basketball Cook Islands after an impressive season this year in the domestic competition for the undefeated Tupapa Panthers.

He was one of the top players in the weekly competition.

The PYL Camp which ends on September 11 is made possible by Australian Government funding through Pacific Sports Partnership Innovation Funding.