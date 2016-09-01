Young guns flying off to NZ

Apii Avarua and Nukutere College badminton teams with the staff of Bank South Pacifi c, which sponsored their track suits. The school teams will take part in AIMS Games that start next week in New Zealand. 16083122

THE NATIONAL team that will be competing in the NZCT AIMS Games International Sporting Championships left the country for New Zealand early yesterday.

Apii Avarua and Nukutere College badminton teams will be representing the country at the AIMS Games in Tauranga.

Supported by Cook Islands and Oceania Badminton Federations, the 17-strong contingent will begin their campaign at the Games on Monday next week.

Ninety seven boys and 84 girls have been confirmed for the badminton draw and will compete in both singles and doubles events.

Cook Islands Badminton Association president Thomas Ngauru said the participating players have been divided into pools of six or seven players each.

They will compete in a round-robin competition with the top-ranked players heading into the knockouts.

“They are then split into divisions according to their overall ranking in their pool for the knockouts and eventual medal winners are decided,” Ngauru said.

“Matches will be one set up to 31 points and not the traditional three sets of 21 due to the large number of entries.

“The competition will run for five days at the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Centre on Eleventh Avenue.”

Kiarn Whatarau of Nukutere College will be the first from the Cook Islands on court against Lucca Martin of Otumoetai Intermediate followed by Francis Terepo, also of Nukutere College, against Cayden Boyd-Zame of Papamoa College.

“The team will definitely be stepping out in style with their stunning uniforms, especially their BSP-sponsored track suits. They also received a bag, watch, water bottle, etc., during yesterday’s (Tuesday) photo shoot with the management and staff of BSP,” Ngauru said.

“Island Craft has also shown their support by sponsoring 50 parau shell medallions that each player will gift to their competitors. CIBA thanks Bank South Pacific, Island Craft, Edgewater Resort and Spa, and The Islander Hotel for their generous sponsorship and support.”

Supporters can follow the progress of the team on Facebook via Badminton Cook Islands page or contact Ngauru on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and mobile +64210694648.